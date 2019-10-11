Midlothian North MSP meets Marie Curie representatives

Colin Beattie MSP recently met representatives from Marie Curie to hear about the care they offer to local people living with a terminal illness.

In Midlothian, around 663 people each year need palliative care to relieve symptoms and improve their quality of life. Last year the Marie Curie nursing team made 290 visits to Lothian families.

Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “It was lovely to meet some of the representatives from Marie Curie in my constituency office to hear more about what the organisation have been doing locally.

“It is clear that the team at Marie Curie work extremely hard in a job that requires a great deal of patience and compassion. They truly are some of the greatest unsung heroes in our society.”

Richard Meade, head of policy and public affairs for Marie Curie in Scotland said: “Thank you to Colin for highlighting the vital care and support terminally ill people need.”