Midlothian North MSP’s message

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) has delivered his New Year message for 2020.

He said: “I would like to start by wishing everyone a peaceful New Year, and I hope that you have all had a wonderful Christmas season. “This is a uniquely exciting time of year, which also lends itself for reflection of the year gone by and offers hope for the year ahead. “The build-up to Christmas was full of pressure and stress as a result of a General Election and growing uncertainty over the future of our country. Hopefully 2020 will provide the opportunity to move forward and see progress in politics.

“For many, this season can be a difficult time and we should think of those less fortunate than ourselves– those who are homeless, who are coping with trying times, or those who have lost loved ones. I hope those of you who are experiencing a more challenging life can find some comfort and peace.

“Hearing of the achievements and acts of selflessness taking place locally always makes my job more rewarding. I spend this period reflecting on uplifting stories from local constituents and being proud to represent a constituency where there are so many who care about others in their community.

“Finally, let’s make sure that the good sentiments we offer at this time don’t just last over the festive period, but stick with us over the next year. We need to infuse more kindness and compassion into our daily lives, and I hope also politically that we can move away from the current extremist divisive politics and move towards a more moderate place which incorporates ‘good will to all men’! I hope that the festivities give you all an opportunity to enjoy the company of friends and relatives, and to be grateful for all that really is good in the world right now. A peaceful New Year to all, and may 2020 be a great year.”