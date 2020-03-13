Midlothian North MSP welcomes hundreds of new homes built last year

SNP MSP Colin Beattie has welcomed new figures that show 467 of new build homes were completed in Midlothian last year.

The latest statistics from the Scottish Government show that over 9,300 affordable homes were delivered in 2019 across the country, an increase of more than 25 per cent since 2016

Meanwhile, the number of homes for social rent in Midlothian hit 75 last year – of which 49 were new council homes and 26 were housing association properties.

The Midlothian North MSP said: “Having a home to call your own really matters – that’s why the SNP Government has made the delivery of thousands of new affordable homes a priority.

“Just last year alone, we’ve seen 467 new homes completed in Midlothian, 75 of which are for social rent.

“On top of our commitment to deliver 50,000 affordable homes, we’re helping first-time buyers here in Midlothian get on the property ladder by lending them a chunk of their deposit.

“I’m proud that this SNP Government is getting on with the day-job, and is quite literally, building for the future of Scotland.”