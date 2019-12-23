Midlothian polling places to be changed

Councillors have approved a review of polling places, which will mean, among other changes, all schools in Midlothian can remain open on polling day.

In Penicuik, people who voted at Cornbank and Cuiken primary schools will now go to the Penicuik Centre. In Bonnyrigg, voters at Lasswade Primary will now use Lasswade Centre. Bonnyrigg and Burnbrae primarys will still be used as a polling places, but will remain open as separate entrances will be used.

In Dalkeith, St John’s and King’s Park Church will replace King’s Park Primary School although some voters will now vote at Edinburgh College’s Midlothian Campus. Electors who voted at St David’s Primary School will now do so at Dalkeith Miners Club.

In Midlothian West, community rooms at Beeslack will be used for people who voted at Glencorse and Mauricewood primary schools. Rosewell Pavilion will replace St Matthew’s Primary while remaining voters will use Loanhead Centre and Paradykes Primary School gym.

In Midlothian East, Newbattle Centre will be used instead of St David’s and Lawfield Primary Schools. Those who used King’s Park Primary will now vote at Edinburgh College’s Midlothian Campus.

In Midlothian South, people who voted at Newbattle Community Learning Centre will now use Newtongrange Church Hall. Residents living in new housing in the southern end of Gorebridge will vote at Birkenside Pavilion, and those to the south of Lady Brae who vote at Gorebridge leisure Centre will now vote at Birkenside Pavilion.