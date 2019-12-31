Midlothian Provost delivers his New Year message

Midlothian Provost Peter Smaill has delivered his New Year message for 2020.

He said: “As Provost, my hope for 2020 is prosperity for all: particularly families, the true pillar of our society; and for a more tolerant public life.

“That’s one in which we move on to create new bridges, rather than hearken back to dispute collective decisions already taken by the people of these islands – our precious and supportive United Kingdom.

“Midlothian is evolving – stressful as growth is often becoming – to be one of the most transformed areas of Scotland in which our special balance of lifestyles – civic, rural, academic, artisan, entrepreneurial – can be celebrated.

“A council in which a revived sense of cross-party working, which aims at the best outcomes for all our citizens, would be a welcome change. Ring out the old, ring in the new!”

Meanwhile, Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) said: “I wanted to take the opportunity to wish the people of Lothian a happy new year.

“I believe that 2020 will be a significant year for Scotland, and indeed for the whole of the UK.”