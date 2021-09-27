Midlothian pupils take part in Maths Week Scotland

L to R: Zara (5), Harris (3), Maths Week Scotland Co-Ordinator, Katie Oldfield, and Blake (4) help celebrate the launch of Maths Week Scotland at the National Mining Museum. Neil Hanna Photography.

Maths Week Scotland is part of the Scottish Government’s drive to encourage positive attitudes to numeracy and maths and is developed and delivered by National Museums Scotland. The Small Grants Fund, a partnership between the Edinburgh Mathematical Society, the Glasgow Mathematical Journal Trust and the Scottish Government, has supported 75 activities across Scotland.

The theme for 2021 is ‘Our World’, exploring the importance of maths in understanding and responding to the climate emergency, whilst also finding maths in the world around us.

The National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange will also host a number of maths-themed activities for young visitors, including a mining version of snakes and ladders, quoits, bean bag toss, making patterns with coal, dressing up as a miner and handling mining objects.

Katie Oldfield, Maths Week Scotland co-ordinator, said: “We’re proud to be bringing Maths Week Scotland back for its fifth consecutive year.

"It’s great to see that so many schools have come up with exciting activities that reflect our theme for this year. Maths is found everywhere in the world around us, but it is also a key part of the solution when it comes to tackling climate change.

"It was really inspiring to see many of our schools presenting this sometimes complex subject in a fun and engaging way.”