Midlothian remembers the fallen

Loanhead Community Development Association Chairwoman Irene Hogg laying a wreath at the town's Remembrance Sunday event. Photo by Joe Gilhooley.

It’s a day marked around the world every year; symbolised with a poppy, punctuated with a silence, and defined by moving images of soldiers young and old waiting in trenches, going over the top, lying where they fell.

Services and events were held across Midlothian on Sunday and last Thursday, Armistice Day, to remember the fallen .

This year’s Armistice Day also marks 100 years since the formation of the Royal British Legion and since the start of the poppy-wearing tradition.