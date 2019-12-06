Midlothian residents urged to join the conversation on gender inequality in caring roles

The First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls (NACWG) is reaching out to Midlothian residents to participate in the national conversation surrounding gender inequality.

NACWG would like to encourage locals to share their views and experiences of the subject within caring roles.

Formed to drive change, the Advisory Council use these public insights to develop recommendations for the First Minister to combat gender inequality in Scotland. The Council focus on a new spotlight every two months to examine different gender equality issues. During November and December, NACWG will focus on the gender imbalance and undervaluation in caring roles.

Caring responsibilities still generally fall to women in Scotland, from children to elderly parents. The NACWG invite women and girls within Midlothian to get involved and have their say on the matter to help shape recommendations that will inform policy change.

People can form together a ‘Wee Circle’ with family, friends or colleagues to discuss inequality in care roles and submit feedback at https://onescotland.org/equality-themes/advisory-council-women-girls/.

NACWG chairwoman, Louise Macdonald OBE, said: “Within society, women are too often still expected to be the main care givers and as a result have to juggle work and caring responsibilities or be forced to leave the workplace.

“We would like to encourage people in Midlothian to share their views, whether they have personal experience of being a carer or cared for, or know someone who has. All thoughts and contributions help us with our recommendations to achieve significant change towards making Scotland truly gender equal.”