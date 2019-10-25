Midlothian restaurant giving away free cake so locals can pass it off as their own

A Midlothian restaurant has launched a bespoke cake ‘fake away’ service, after finding that almost half (47 percent) of the nation’s millennials have tried to pass shop-bought baked goods off as their own homemade masterpieces.

The Elginhaugh Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery on Gilmerton Road has announced the initiative after revealing that local cake con-artists are put-off baking their own as they don’t have the time (41 per cent), the equipment (21 per cent), or the knowledge (24 per cent) to do it themselves at home, with many turning to purchasing their patisserie instead.

For those who do try to cook-up the genuine article, the results can often prove disappointing. More than a quarter of those questioned admitted they had tried and failed to make a pie with homemade pastry, a batch of scones or a Victoria sponge cake.

Following the findings, and to mark the finale of the hit TV show The Great British Bake Off, the Midlothian restaurant will be offering a free ‘fake away’ service, so locals can pick up a free slice of delicious cake, baked in-pub by Elginhaugh Farm’s talented ‘cake-a-tier’.

Locals will simply need to state the code word ‘fake off’ at the counter to receive their complimentary slice on Tuesday, October 29, ready to enjoy in time to find out who will be crowned ‘Star Baker’ that evening.

Carolyn Duffy, general manager at the Elginhaugh Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery, said: “As a nation we love to watch other people bake, so it’s no surprise that The Great British Bake Off has become a firm TV favourite.

“That’s why to celebrate the finale next week, we wanted to give away a free slice of cake with our bespoke ‘fake away’ service.

“The service is perfect for those who want a show-stopping slice of cake, but without the effort.

“With a selection of baked in-pub signature cakes, from our indulgent Marz Attack to our delicious carrot cake, there’s something for all dessert lovers. Your friends and family will think you’re a true Star Baker!

“We look forward to welcoming locals to the Elginhaugh Farm on Tuesday to try it out for themselves!”

For more information on the fake away service and for full terms and conditions, visit the Farmhouse Inns website www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/great-british-fake-off/