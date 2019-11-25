Midlothian restaurants’ joy curries on

Midlothian restaurants Radhuni and Itihaas are carrying on where they left off – by being listed among Scotland’s top takeaways.

In September the India-Bangladeshi restaurants were ranked second and fifth respectively on a list of the country’s best curry restaurants as reviewed by customers on Google.

Now they’ve proved to be similar hits in reviews posted by the global internet provider – for takeaway food. Radhuni, in Loanhead, is listed at number three with an average score of 4.7 out of 5, with Itihaas, in Dalkeith, at number six with a mark of 4.5. Both restaurants are owned and run by the same family.

Google’s top 16 includes takeaways from Shetland to the Borders and from Ullapool to Fife.

Owner Matin Khan commented: “Itihaas and Radhuni lavish the same meticulous care and attention on our takeaways as the food we serve to in-house diners. We’re grateful to all the customers who praised our service for giving them the opportunity to enjoy the best Indian-Bangladeshi cuisine in the comfort of their own homes.”

The family firm’s distinctions include winning the title of Scotland’s Curry Chef of the Year twice – Matin Khan at Itihaas in 2014 and Ashok Ram of Radhuni last year. The 120-seater Radhuni was recently congratulated on its fundraising efforts for cancer sufferers in a motion at the Scottish Parliament.

Two Edinburgh restaurants made the Google takeaway list – Oink in Victoria Street at nine and Kebal Mahal in Nicolson Square at 15.