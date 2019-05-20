Midlothian’s Young People Awards Nomination Countdown

There is still time to nominate inspirational young people for Midlothian’s Young People Awards (MYPA) 2019.

These awards acknowledge the contribution of young people to their local communities. If you know a young person living, working or studying in Midlothian whose efforts deserve to be recognised, then nominate them!

Nominations are open in five categories which reflect the various positive contributions of young people to Midlothian:

Caring and Volunteering

Local Community

Sport and Physical Activity

Arts and Culture

Achievement in Learning

There is also the Midlothian Prize for the best overall winner from the five categories.

Nominees should be aged between 8-26 years old at the time of their nomination.

Copies of the nomination forms are available in Midlothian schools, libraries and leisure centres. You can also nominate online at: www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA

Nominations close on Friday, May 31.

Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony, hosted by Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, Sir Robert M Clerk Bt, at Penicuik House on September 6.