Midlothian school session dates confirmed
Councillors have approved school session dates for the three academic years from August 2022 to the end of June 2025.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 6:00 am
At the council meeting on Tuesday, councillors heard the dates are closely aligned with neighbouring council areas in East Lothian and Edinburgh.
The agreement comes after parents, carers, and staff were asked to give their views on the dates during a short consultation last month.
Thirty people responded and feedback was also gathered on social media. Most people were in favour of the suggested dates.
Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead said: “I’m sure parents will be pleased the dates are finalised as it allows them to plan ahead and organise holidays.”