Midlothian school session dates confirmed

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Labour).

At the council meeting on Tuesday, councillors heard the dates are closely aligned with neighbouring council areas in East Lothian and Edinburgh.

The agreement comes after parents, carers, and staff were asked to give their views on the dates during a short consultation last month.

Thirty people responded and feedback was also gathered on social media. Most people were in favour of the suggested dates.