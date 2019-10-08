Midlothian schools music festival tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Midlothian Schools’ Festival of Music concert on November 11 at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

The concert is organised by Midlothian Council’s Instrumental Music Service, working in collaboration with schools. The event will see some of Midlothian’s finest young musicians returning for their annual musical extravaganza.

Midlothian Schools' Festival of Music

This year, the concert will feature around 400 young Midlothian musicians with ensembles from big bands and choirs to symphony orchestras and rock bands. The compere for this year’s concert will, again, be local writer and comedian, Eric Davidson. Eric will guide the audience through a very entertaining programme performed by Midlothian’s talented young musicians.

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), the council’s Cabinet Member for education, said: “This is an absolutely joyful and uplifting night featuring everything from guitar ensembles to big band sounds. And all culminating in a spectacular finale.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of everyone involved in organising this annual festival is amazing and I would like to thank everyone, both young and old for their efforts.

“I’m sure it will be a night to be remembered by everyone including the musicians, their families and guests.”

Tickets for the event cost from £8 for the Upper Circle and £15 for the Stalls/Grand Circle. There is an £8 concession rate for children, students, the disabled, the unemployed and over-65s.

Tickets are available from the Usher Hall Box Office, Lothian Road, Edinburgh. You can also purchase tickets online at www.usherhall.co.uk/ (an additional £1 fee applies to online bookings).

The event is sure to be a sell out so be sure to book your tickets soon to avoid disappointment.