Midlothian shares trauma training cash

Midlothian Council is one of three local authorities to share £120,000 of Scottish Government funding for advanced training for frontline workers to recognise and respond to the signs and impacts of childhood trauma.

The National Trauma Training Programme gives frontline workers – such as police officers, teachers and health visitors – a better understanding of the needs of children and adults affected by traumatic experiences.

Midlothian, Glasgow and Argyll and Bute councils will develop bespoke training plans for the programme.

Joint director Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership Allister Short said: “Making sure frontline workers are equipped with the skills and resilience to respond well to people who have experienced trauma will be hugely beneficial in ensuring that vulnerable people are supported effectively. Delivering and rolling out this pilot project will be life-changing.”

Dr Sandra Ferguson, national co-ordinator of the Trauma Training Programme at NHS Education for Scotland, said: “Over the first year of this programme, we have been delighted with the enthusiasm and interest across Scotland. Almost 3,000 people have received training and many more have worked with the team to help their organisations become trauma-informed.”