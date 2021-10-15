Midlothian shoppers get first bite of Britain's newest crisp craze

Walkers’ Madras Curry flavour is based on one of the most popular dishes served at the current Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year.

Habibur Khan, Managing Partner of Radhuni said: “It was a big thrill for our team to have the new crisps’ flavour inspired by one of our traditional recipes. Radhuni’s heart is very much in the local community so we wanted Midlothian residents to be among the first to enjoy them.”