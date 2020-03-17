Midlothian South MSP backs Marie Curie appeal

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) lent her support to Marie Curie’s big fundraising appeal month, the Great Daffodil Appeal, at a recent event at the Scottish Parliament.

Meeting with staff and volunteers from Marie Curie, Ms Grahame was interested to hear about care and support provided to people living with terminal illness in Scotland.

Marie Curie supported over 7,500 people in Scotland last year through their hospices, nursing care and support services. Across South Scotland last year Marie Curie Nurses made over 12,400 visits to care for terminally ill people in their own homes.

Everyone donating and wearing a daffodil pin in March helps Marie Curie provide vital care for people living with a terminal illness and support for their families. Marie Curie hopes to raise £700,000 this Great Daffodil Appeal.

Ms Grahame said: “Marie Curie provides essential support to people when they need it most. That support is invaluable both to those living with a terminal illness and to their loved ones, providing much comfort and guidance at what is undoubtedly a really difficult time.

“This is why I’m happy to support this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal, which I hope will enable Marie Curie to carry out more of their work.

“I’d encourage anyone’s who’s able to to consider either donating or getting involved with fundraising for this great cause.”

Richard Meade, head of policy and public affairs Scotland at Marie Curie said: “Thank you to Christine for her support. Whether you wear a daffodil pin in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, you are joining with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.”

You can donate and wear your daffodil now by visiting mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil, searching ‘Marie Curie Daffodil’ or text DAFF to 70099 to donate £5 (Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate). Marie Curie receives 98% of your donation.