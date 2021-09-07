Midlothian South MSP buzzing about new Gorebridge community hub at former police station building

Christine Grahame (centre) in the greenhouse at the Gorebridge Hive with funders, The Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The community hub is ran by Gorebridge Community Cares, which was able to purchase the former police station building through a Community Asset Transfer, funded by a grant from the Scottish Government’s Scottish Land Fund. Whilst the purchase was in late 2019, the official opening had been postponed due to the pandemic.

In the interim the group ran a number of community projects including Friendly Voice, a telephone befriending service which started during the lockdown. It now hosts a number of activities including Bizzee Hands Craft Club, veg growing in the greenhouse, home schooling support, study club, a “fakeaway” project providing ingredients for families to cook a healthy meal, and is hoping to have the local Men’s Shed move in shortly.

The project has also had funding from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust and has involvement from Citizens Advice, Vocal and Thistle Foundation.

Christine at the Hive in Gorebridge with a member of the Bizzee Hands Craft Club.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “I’m delighted to see the former police station put to such good use and I know this is already becoming a real hub of the community – this is a great example of the Scottish Government’s Commmunity Asset Transfer scheme in action.

“Hive is certainly the right name given the buzz from all the activities going on and I was pleased to meet some of the people involved. I know they are all committed to making a positive difference to the local community.