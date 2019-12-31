Midlothian South MSP delivers New Year message

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) has delivered her New Year message.

She said: “It’s been a busy year concluding with the General Election and the return of Owen Thompson as your MP. I congratulate him and know he is a good hardworking local man who will represent you however you voted.

“I congratulate too all the volunteers across Midlothian who have given their time unstintingly for their communities. The Sidings at Newtongrange, the Beacon in Gorebridge, The Storehouse and the Ladywood Centre in Penicuik and Glencorse Centre in Auchendinny are solid examples of their efforts and I know of many other local projects on the go.

“There is the soon to be realised success of PAYFC in having a decent pitch. Then there are the campaigners who fought against the council cutting music lessons, and those who work so hard for the Hunter Lad & Lass. These are just a tiny sample of the many hard-won successes which is down to local commitment.

“Midlothian grows and while it keeps its special identity it is ever more attractive for families to come to live in. That is good. With that expanding population come demands especially on our roads and bus services. I know this and do not let that slip from my ‘to do’ tray. But thankfully for you and for me politics is having some time off.

“It is the one time of the year when we can pause and reflect on the past, the present and the future. In this past year I have lost a few friends, my grandchildren and sons are doing fine . I am lucky. But like you I think of all those for whom luck is a stranger and food banks a friend and if you know of someone for whom a wee card or a word or two would make the world of difference, then do it.”