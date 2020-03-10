Midlothian South MSP’s coronavirus insurance claims concerns

Local MSP Christine Grahame has raised the concerns of local businesses that insurers will not cover losses arising from a coronavirus outbreak in a motion and letter to the Scottish Government.

Whilst the Scottish Government has now classed COVID-19 as a notifiable disease, it does not necessarily follow that business insurance will cover any financial loss for businesses arising from this, with the specifics varying by policy.

The Association of British Insurers has said COVID-19’s new classification was unlikely to apply retrospectively and that “Standard business insurance policies are designed and priced to cover standard risks, not those that are very unlikely, such as the effects of COVID-19”.

Many local businesses, particularly those which rely on in-person turnout such as restaurants, hotels and cinemas, are concerned that any further outbreak of the coronavirus in the UK will result in more people staying home and leaving them facing substantial financial losses.

Commenting on the potential issue, Ms Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, said: “I’ve been contacted by local businesses which are really concerned about the impact coronavirus could have on them.

“Small and independent businesses in particular may find this hard to bounce back from if no insurance coverage is forthcoming for disruption to trade.

“Whilst everything possible is being done to contain the outbreak, it is likely that we will see an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks and subsequently an increase in people self-isolating and staying at home.

“This will undoubtedly have an effect on businesses.

“These businesses pay their insurance premiums and should be entitled to coverage against such unforeseen circumstances which are not of their own making.

“It seems incredibly disingenuous that insurers could get out of this by claiming it’s not a “standard risk” despite COVID-19 now being a notifiable disease.

“I’d implore them to reconsider and have written to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy to ask what the Scottish Government can do to bring pressure on insurers to do the right thing by businesses.”