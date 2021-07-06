Midlothian South MSP urges local young people to apply for Job Start Payment

Christine Grahame MSP.

The Job Start Payment is open to 16-24-year-olds who have been on certain benefits for six months or more. Eligible young people can apply for the one-off payment of £252.50, or £404 if they have children, at www.mygov.scot/job-start-payment.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “The pandemic has been particularly difficult for young people in Midlothian and the Job Start Payment is a fantastic source of support for young people to ensure they can get off to a good start in a new job. I would encourage all young people starting a new job or have recently started one to apply for this support.”