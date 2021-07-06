Midlothian South MSP urges local young people to apply for Job Start Payment
Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame is urging local young people to apply for the Job Start Payment if they are starting a new job after a period of unemployment.
The Job Start Payment is open to 16-24-year-olds who have been on certain benefits for six months or more. Eligible young people can apply for the one-off payment of £252.50, or £404 if they have children, at www.mygov.scot/job-start-payment.
Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “The pandemic has been particularly difficult for young people in Midlothian and the Job Start Payment is a fantastic source of support for young people to ensure they can get off to a good start in a new job. I would encourage all young people starting a new job or have recently started one to apply for this support.”
She added: “Starting a new job can be very expensive for young people when you take into consideration the costs of travel, buying clothes and other costs associated with a new job.”