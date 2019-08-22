Midlothian South MSP urges uptake of Penicuik historic fund

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame is urging owners of eligible historic buildings in Penicuik to consider applying for funding from The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project.

The five year project, now in its second year, aims to improve and preserve Penicuik’s historic buildings, and has made grants available for eligible buildings in the High Street, part of West Street, John Street, The Square and Bridge Street, which will meet up to 75 per cent of the cost of repairs and restoration.

Anyone interested in finding out more is encouraged to contact project manager Rod Lugg on 01968 664041/07545 551356 or rod.lugg@midlothian.gov.uk.

SNP MSP Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “Penicuik has a long history reflected in many of its buildings which form an important part of local heritage and identity.

“However, upkeep of an historic building is no mean feat, with the bills for necessary repairs and restorations often representing a significant cost to owners.

“That is why I’m pleased to see The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project make these grants available to help with this and to ensure the buildings can be preserved for the future.

“I’ve already seen a similar scheme benefit parts of Gorebridge so I look forward to seeing how this works for Penicuik.”