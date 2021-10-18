Midlothian to Light Up Red for 100 Years of the Poppy

Rosslyn Chapel.

The charity is calling for mass involvement from Midlothian schools, universities, council buildings, monuments, statues and other attractions during the period leading up to Remembrance Sunday, from October 22 to November 14.

Any building with external lighting can take part simply by adding red gel filters to the flood or up-lights, to help Poppyscotland commemorate the centenary of the Poppy.

Previous participants have included Rosslyn Chapel and the Orangerie at Dalkeith Country Park.

The Orangerie at Dalkeith Country Park.

With last year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal being badly impacted by the pandemic, the centenary of the Appeal takes on an even greater significance.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising and learning at Poppyscotland, said: “The last 18 months have been a very difficult time for us as a charity, and even more so for the Armed Forces community we support.

"The pandemic halted all our major fundraising events and we had to drastically change the way in which we reached out to the public for donations. Despite this we have still provided our vital, life-changing support uninterrupted throughout the pandemic.

“The support of local businesses and national landmarks has been fantastic over many years, and we’re eager to hear from other locations that would like to join us in paying tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community.

"To see the country light up red during the Remembrance period will be even more poignant as, 100 years on, the Poppy Appeal remains as important now as it ever has been.”