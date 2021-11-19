Midlothian Walking Rugby players score with foodbank donation

In the photo from the left: David West (Ageing Well) Charlie Adams (MWR President) Ian Barr (SRU President), Adrian Fisher (Coach) Janice Burns (Food bank Manager) and Vivian Wallace (Ageing Well)

Part of Midlothian Council’s Ageing Well project, which offers activities to people aged 50 and over, the rugby team agreed to donate weekly collections that would normally go on evenings out.

The council’s Ageing Well worker David West said: “Because of Covid we’ve not been able to use the money so we thought it would be a great idea to give to a local charity and something back to Dalkeith Rugby Football Club (Dalkeith RFC).

“I said to the players we have done some great things together and with many more to come but for me this is by far the most humbling. What a great bunch of guys.”

Sport and Leisure manager at the council Dougie Harvey added: “We are delighted that the walking rugby delivers a brilliant experience to those participating. Also, we’d like to thank them for the generous donation to a much needed local food bank. What a fantastic group people, keep up the great work.”

David organised for Ian Barr, the Scottish Rugby Union President, to help present the cheque to Janice Burns of Midlothian Food Bank recently.

To thank Dalkeith Rugby Football Club, the walking rugby team also donated five match balls.

Find out more about Ageing Well at www.midlothian.gov.uk/ageing-well.