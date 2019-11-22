Midlothian waste amnesty slots snapped up in days!

Midlothian council’s unpaid work team has completed its fourth waste amnesty project in collaboration with the local fire and rescue service.

One hundred free waste uplift slots were made available to residents of Dalkeith, Woodburn, Mayfield, Easthouses and Gorebridge and were snapped up in just a couple of days.

The initiative was part of a continued effort to cut down on the number of deliberate fires started in these areas in the run up to bonfire night.

By cutting down deliberate fires in areas where there has historically been a problem, it frees up fire brigade resources to attend emergencies elsewhere – helping to keep the whole of Midlothian as safe as possible.

The unpaid work team took on the work as part of their Community Payback Orders.

Over the course of six days, 405 flammable items such as sofas, chairs and carpets were collected by the team and brought to a recycling centre.

Fire liaison officer, Scott Mackellar said: “The waste amnesty plays an important role in improving community safety and reducing demand for fire crews around bonfire night in Midlothian.”