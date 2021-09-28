Midlothian's depute provost 'outblinged' by local Paralympian bronze medallist

Depute Provost Councillor Margot Russell was honoured to welcome Loanhead swimmer Scott Quin back home after his bronze medal success in Tokyo.

Cllr Russell congratulated Scott, who started his swimming coaching with the Loanhead Dolphins.

Speaking at the Loanhead Centre, Cllr Russell said: “Scott’s talent, hard work and enthusiasm make him a fantastic ambassador for the sport but also for Midlothian, where his parents still live. We’re so proud to be even a part of Scott’s success story. Well done to Scott for what is an amazing achievement.”

Scott took S14 100 metres breaststroke bronze, despite being forced into isolation when a member of staff tested positive for Covid at the Paralympics GB’s prep camp. He was also dealing with a family emergency.

“I can’t really remember too much about the race. I was so emotionally drained so it was a relief to see my time on the board,” he said.

A European champion in 2016, Scott took silver at his Paralympics debut in Rio five years ago. Now 31, he already has his sights set on the Paris Paralympics in three years’ time.

“I love this sport so much,” says Scott who now trains with the University of Edinburgh. Scott still enjoys swimming at the Loanhead Centre, which he calls his “man cave”.

Before he went off for a swim at the centre, he invited the depute provost to have a look at his medal.