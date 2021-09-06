Midlothian's Lord-Lieutenant pays tribute to emergency services ahead of 999 Day

Lt Col Richard Callander, Midlothian's Lord-Lieutenant.

Lt Col Richard Callander said: ‘We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to those who work tirelessly for our emergency services, especially after the crucial role they have all played to keep the country going during the pandemic.

"These last 18 months may have tested the capabilities of our 999 personnel yet, at the same time, we have seen them pulling together so effectively and operate flexibly in these challenging times.

"This 999 Day is a chance to recognise all those who work for the emergency services in Midlothian, whom we often take for granted, and simply to say thank you.”