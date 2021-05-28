Midlothian's Lord-Lieutenant thanks volunteers in advance of Volunteers' Week

Lt Col Richard Callander, Midlothian's Lord-Lieutenant.

Lt Col. Richard Callander, the Queen’s representative in Midlothian, said: “Volunteers have always played an important role in our society but, in the past year, that role has been more crucial than ever.

"It has been wonderful to see so many people offering their time and skills to helps others, often the most vulnerable in our local communities, as they faced up to the huge challenges of the pandemic.

"Volunteers help Midlothian in so many ways – from serving on committees, fundraising for local causes, helping with children’s sports and youth groups to protecting our local heritage and supporting those in the greatest need, the list could go on and on.