Midlothian's Lord-Lieutenant thanks volunteers in advance of Volunteers' Week
Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant has praised the work of local volunteers in advance of Volunteers’ Week 2021, which runs from June 1-7.
Lt Col. Richard Callander, the Queen’s representative in Midlothian, said: “Volunteers have always played an important role in our society but, in the past year, that role has been more crucial than ever.
"It has been wonderful to see so many people offering their time and skills to helps others, often the most vulnerable in our local communities, as they faced up to the huge challenges of the pandemic.
"Volunteers help Midlothian in so many ways – from serving on committees, fundraising for local causes, helping with children’s sports and youth groups to protecting our local heritage and supporting those in the greatest need, the list could go on and on.
"This Volunteers’ Week is the ideal platform to celebrate their role, recognise their contribution and simply say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all of our amazing Midlothian volunteers for all they do.”