Midlothian's Young People Awards' nomination deadline

Do you know a young Midlothian person aged 8-24 that has achieved something amazing or done something for their local community that deserves to be recognised?

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:53 am
There is still time to nominate local youngsters for a Midlothian's Young People Award.

If you do, then there is still time to nominate them for a Midlothian' s Young People Award – but hurry as the nomination deadline is this Friday, October 15.

The five categories are:

· Caring and Volunteering

· Local Community Award

· Sport and Physical Activity Award

· The Arts and Culture Award

· Achievement in Learning Award

Nominate at: www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA.

MidlothianSportCaring