Midlothian's Young People Awards' nomination deadline
Do you know a young Midlothian person aged 8-24 that has achieved something amazing or done something for their local community that deserves to be recognised?
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:53 am
If you do, then there is still time to nominate them for a Midlothian' s Young People Award – but hurry as the nomination deadline is this Friday, October 15.
The five categories are:
· Caring and Volunteering
· Local Community Award
· Sport and Physical Activity Award
· The Arts and Culture Award
· Achievement in Learning Award
Nominate at: www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA.