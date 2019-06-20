Millerhill Junction roadworks

Essential bridge inspection work will take place on the A720 at Millerhill Junction overnight, between 9pm on Sunday (June 23) until 3am on Monday (June 24).

Undertaking this inspection work will assist in planning future maintenance programmes to ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

The work requires a closure of the carriageway of the A720 with a signed diversion route in operation.

A68 southbound traffic will be diverted via the eastbound A720 to Old Craighall Roundabout and back via the A720.

A68 northbound traffic wanting to travel via the eastbound A720 will be directed westbound on the A720 to Sheriffhall Roundabout and will continue eastbound and back via the eastbound A720.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services and Midlothian Council.

