Missing Fife girl may be in Midlothian

Police in Fife are appealing for information to help trace a girl reported missing from Inverkeithing.

Olivia Leake (13) was last seen leaving her home address in the Glebe Street area at around 7pm on Monday (December 2) and has not been seen or heard of since. There is growing concern for her welfare. It is thought that Olivia may have travelled to the Edinburgh and Midlothian area.

She is described as being 5ft 5ins of medium build, a fair complexion with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing Olivia was wearing a khaki jacket with a black fur collared hood, a white t-shirt with a red Coca-Cola slogan and stripped Adidas cotton leggings.

Inspector Kay of the Dalgety Bay police station said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Olivia’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen Olivia to contact us. Similarly, if Olivia is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3055 of Monday, 2 December, 2019.