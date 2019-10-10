More homes to be built on Penicuik site

Plans to increase the number of houses to be built on land in Penicuik have been given the go-ahead.

Developers building on the site between Deanburn and Mauricewood Road in the town applied to increase the number of homes from 74 to 91. And their new layout and plans were granted approval at a meeting of Midlothian Council’s planning committee after they were told that additional affordable houses would be built on another piece of land.

The development is part of a wider group of building work which will see more than 550 new houses built.

Councillors were told that the increase in numbers for this area would be mitigated with additional affordable housing on one of the other development sections on the wider site.

Midlothian Council’s planning policy expects 25 per cent of new developments to be affordable. The 91 homes include six three-storey town houses, with more than half of the new homes four-bedroomed.

Only one objection was raised over the plans, from a resident concerned about potential noise from a sewage pumping station planned for the site. Planning officers recommended the plan for approval, saying in terms of layout, form, design and landscaping it was acceptable. It was approved by committee unanimously.