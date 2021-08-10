More Loanhead Gala Day photos

The Loanhead Gala Day Queen at her house with MacTaggart Scott Band

Although coronavirus cases in Scotland are still relatively high, the successful vaccination programme has allowed the Scottish Government to remove almost all Covid restrictions, with social distancing and social gathering limits removed on Monday.

Held last Saturday, the Loanhead Gala Day was hopefully an indication of what Scotland will look like in the coming weeks and months as we enjoy having our freedoms back. It was great to see local people young and old coming together to have fun and celebrate their community.

Posting on Facebook, Anne Allard from the gala day committee said: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved in Gala Day 2021. Whether you helped with planning, organising, stewarding, building, attending events, performing, escorting mascots or bands, clearing up, providing sponsorship, making donations, or supporting in any other way, the committee wish to extend their thanks to everyone involved.

Loanhead Children's Gala Day 2021. Photo by Joe Gilhooley.

“This year has certainly been an immense challenge for the committee, and one that we feel we have succeeded in meeting. The feedback we have had since Saturday has been fantastic.

“Thank you again to all who have been involved in pulling together one of very few Gala Days in the country this year. Here’s to getting back to more normality next year.”

Herald Murray Simpson reading the Royal Proclamation.

Loanhead Children's Gala Day 2021. Photo by Joe Gilhooley.

Loanhead Children's Gala Day.

Friday Children's Entertainment.

Loanhead Children's Gala Day 2021. Photo by Joe Gilhooley.

The crowning ceremony.

All photos by Joe Gilhooley.

Dalkeith & Monktonhall Brass Band playing around Loanhead during Gala Week.