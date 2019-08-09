More Shawfair homes planned after land sale

Developers behind the new town of Shawfair have concluded the sale of a 16.1 acre plot of land to housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes.

Subject to planning consent, this site adjacent to Danderhall will take the number of new homes with consent or currently underway to over 1000 across Shawfair.

A new road connecting the Wisp to Millerhill Road will define the northern boundary, complemented by a new foot and cycle path to connect Danderhall, Shawfair and Woolmet Park, an open-water lake and substantial new woodland and meadow grassland.

Nick Waugh, director of Shawfair LLP, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stewart Milne Homes as the sixth housebuilder at Shawfair. They have a deserved reputation for high quality, elegant homes and will be a welcome addition as we move a step closer to our planned 4000 homes.

“Meanwhile, we are progressing plans for an attractive and sustainable town centre beside the existing railway station, with community and health facilities, schooling, nurseries, shops, homes and businesses – everything that a vibrant, thriving community needs to flourish.”

Gerry More, group managing director for Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Stewart Milne Homes is focused on creating developments with a strong sense of place, through appealing streetscapes and sympathetic designs, where residents can be proud to call home.

“Shawfair meets Stewart Milne Homes’ criteria that our communities should have good transport links and infrastructure to access both amenities and outdoor life. We are looking forward to creating neighbourhoods and building homes that will appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

Five housebuilders – Bellway, Dandara, Mactaggart & Mickel, Miller Homes and Places for People – are also building at Shawfair. Around 200 homes are already completed.

The site at Danderhall is an allocated development site under the adopted Midlothian Local Development Plan and has outline consent for residential use.