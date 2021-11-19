More than 100 fewer people claiming unemployment benefits in Midlothian
More than 100 fewer people in Midlothian were claiming unemployment benefits in October than the month before, figures show, despite it following the end of the Government’s furlough scheme.
Office for National Statistics data shows 1,955 people in Midlothian were claiming out-of-work benefits as of October 14, down from 2,105 in September.
It means 3.4 per cent of the area’s working-age population sought support in October – down from 3.7 per cent the previous month. And it was also 915 fewer than the number of claimants recorded in October last year. The figures include those aged 16 to 64 on Jobseeker’s Allowance and some Universal Credit claimants, who are unemployed and seeking work or employed but with low earnings.
The UK-wide claimants figure fell by 82,000 month-on-month, to two million in October.