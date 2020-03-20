More than half of Midlothian primary pupils receive free meals

The number of primary pupils receiving free schools meals in Midlothian has risen from 15.7 per cent to 52.8 per cent in the last decade according to new analysis.

The latest figures, released by the Scottish Parliament’s Information Centre (SPICe), show that the number of secondary pupils registered for free schools in Midlothian has also steadily increased in the last decade – rising from 11.6 per cent in 2009 to 13 per cent in 2019.

The SPICe analysis has also estimated that local families are saving £450 a year for each child, thanks to the SNP’s commitment to extend free school meals for more pupils across Scotland.

Welcoming the news, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP)said: “Free school meals are an important part of ensuring that every child gets the best start in life but it’s also a huge financial help to working families.

“This policy has been a huge relief for many families across Midlothian at a time where household budgets are tight – saving parents over £450 a year for each child.

“There’s still a lot to do in reducing poverty and inequality in Scotland – but progressive policies like this are keeping more cash in the pockets of hard working families here in Midlothian.”

In 2015, the SNP Government introduced free school meals for all pupils in primary 1 to 3 – with evidence showing initiatives like this can help close the education attainment gap while improving the performance of children from low income backgrounds. Nationally just over 53 per cent of primary pupils were registered for free school meals in 2019 – a substantial jump from 2009 when just 16.7 per cent of kids were registered.