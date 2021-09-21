Motorcyclist seriously injured in Midlothian crash

Stock.

The incident happened a mile and a half south of Middleton near the junction with the B7007 at 11.15am on Monday, September 20.

The 51-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a silver Kawasaki ZX1400 which collided with a white Peugeot 108 car.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.

The 23-year-old female driver of the car was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of either vehicle involved beforehand.”