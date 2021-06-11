MSP and councillor visit Easthouses Park after locals raise concerns

Colin Beattie MSP and Councillor Stuart McKenzie at Easthouses Park.

In response to these concerns, Colin Beattie MSP (SNP) and Councillor Stuart Mckenzie (SNP) visited the park.

Mr Beattie said: “It is disappointing to see public spaces not being maintained and it is important that these facilities are kept to a standard to which the public can enjoy, especially with the nicer weather coming in for the summer. Councillor Stuart Mckenzie has agreed to take this issue forward and will follow up with the council.”

Midlothian Council said staff and volunteers have been hard at work tidying up the park and that it plans to seek funding for improvements there.

Councillor John Hackett, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for green spaces, said: “Council services have been tending to Easthouses and Mayfield parks, with volunteers kindly maintaining planters and surrounds at the entrances.

"The Chief Officer visited Mayfield Park on Thursday (June 10) and acknowledged the hard work of the Land Services team including maintenance of the grass and strimming of some hedges. It was also fantastic to see a local nursery assisting with litter pick up.

"The council would like to thank all locals who have been tackling litter issues.

"While we’re aware anti-social behaviour has resulted in some vandalism, which is obviously extremely disappointing to volunteers and our staff, in general the dedicated hard work and support of residents and groups has had a positive impact on the appearance of the park.

“The council has addressed major flooding issues and it also plans to do some further upgrade works to the picnic provision in Easthouses Park. It is looking into investing further in the park, for example potentially through developer contributions, and will engage with local groups on what improvements could be made.