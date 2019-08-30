MSP visits Dalkeith-based charity SiMBA

Jeremy Balfour, Scottish Conservative List MSP for the Lothian Region, met with Sara Fitzsimmons, CEO of SiMBA this week in Dalkeith to hear about the positive work they do with parents who suffer the loss of a baby during pregnancy.

Jeremy was also keen to lend his support to their upcoming Wave of Light services on October 15, held in conjunction with Baby Loss Awareness week, which runs from October 9-15 each year.

SiMBA was founded in October 2005 by a team of dedicated individuals who wanted to ensure that all parents suffering a loss during pregnancy received appropriate support, starting out by providing memory boxes and now offering support groups, access to counselling, family rooms at many hospitals and installing trees of tranquillity - a lasting symbol of remembrance.

Commenting on his visit Jeremy said: “I am always inspired when I meet with SiMBA at the valuable contribution they can make to parents at what must be the hardest time in their lives.

“The memory boxes are instrumental in guiding parents through this tragically short but precious time with their baby.

“I was also saddened to hear that many midwives also rely on the guidance provided in the boxes to help families deal with this trauma, as they are not given specific training on baby loss during their three year training.”

SiMBA are hosting a Wave of Light service of music and poems on Tuesday, October 15 in Edinburgh and anyone interested in attending should contact SiMBA on 0131 353 0055.