MSP welcomes funding for young Midlothian people in care

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has welcomed news that care experienced young people in Midlothian will benefit from £222,000 of funding.

The Scottish Government announced last week that the Care Experienced Children and Young People fund would increase from £8 million to £12 million in this academic year.

The fund is designed to support the educational attainment of young people, up to the age of 26, who have been in care, with projects as diverse as mentoring programmes, counselling services and driving lessons were supported.

Commenting, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “Improving the education and life chances of all our children and young people is the defining mission of the SNP in government.

“Young people living in, or leaving, the care system often face additional barriers to learning - which is why this funding can be so vital.

“I’m delighted that care experienced young people in Midlothian will benefit from £222,000 of targeted funding this year, with a substantial increase in funding across Scotland.”