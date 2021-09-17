MSP's disappointment as Shawfair company goes into administration

Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie. Photo: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Ofgem are currently working to help customers and will appoint new suppliers to take on the households and companies served by People’s Energy Company.

Commenting, local MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “I am disappointed to hear it is entering administration and fully understand the impact this will have on local jobs and customers.

“I have written urgently to the Scottish Government seeking reassurances and assistance for both the employees and customers. If any of my constituents are affected by this issue, please do not hesitate to contact me.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​