MSP's disappointment as Shawfair company goes into administration
Shawfair-based People’s Energy Company has announced it is to cease trading, affecting around 350,000 homes, 1,000 businesses and putting 450 jobs at risk.
Ofgem are currently working to help customers and will appoint new suppliers to take on the households and companies served by People’s Energy Company.
Commenting, local MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “I am disappointed to hear it is entering administration and fully understand the impact this will have on local jobs and customers.
“I have written urgently to the Scottish Government seeking reassurances and assistance for both the employees and customers. If any of my constituents are affected by this issue, please do not hesitate to contact me.”
If you are an employee affected by this and facing redundancy, call PACE for assistance on 0800 917 8000 or visit https://careers.myworldofwork.co.uk/career-advice/facing-redundancy.