Mud, sweat and beers for Loanhead MPACT staff at Tough Mudder

Intrepid competitors from MPACT Group have raised much-needed cash for two charities, after pushing themselves to the limit at one of the country’s most challenging extreme course races.

Thirteen staff employed by the Loanhead-based building services specialist took on dozens of obstacles that included ‘Electroshock Therapy’ at this year’s Scottish edition of the Tough Mudder challenge. All together, they raised a total of £4,050 for Lupus UK and Hopscotch, which provides respite breaks for vulnerable children.

Both charities have now received contributions from MPACT director Claire Wright, who also took part in the Tough Mudder Challenge for the first time.

“It was an amazing day – both exhausting and exhilarating,” Claire said.

“We are so proud of those from our team who took part to raise money for these highly worthy causes. The issue of Lupus is close to our hearts as a family-owned business, and Hopscotch really stood out as a charity that is changing young lives for the better.”

MPACT Group has a strong track record of generous charitable activity. It donates to Women’s Aid – East and Midlothian each Christmas and Easter, and earlier this year held the Great MPACT Bake-Off in aid of Comic Relief.

The company was set up in 2007 by Claire, her husband Matthew Wright and his sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Paul Wringe. It offers Cat A fit-outs, Cat B refurbishments, reactive and planned maintenance across a range of environments and industries.

Along with Claire and Matthew, directors Dean Stevens and Mike McGuire were among the other staff at MPACT who took part in this year’s Tough Mudder Challenge at Drumlanrig Estate in the Scottish Borders.