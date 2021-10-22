Munros feat a walk in the park for Pathhead mother and daughter

Kirstie and Emilia Crawford from Pathhead.

Borders College student Kirstie, who studies on the HNC Animal Care programme, and her daughter Emilia, set out to scale half a dozen 3,000 feet-plus peaks, along with their dog Max and two close friends.

Emilia celebrated turning five in June with a birthday cake at the summit of Schiehallion in Perthshire – after scaling 3,553 feet to reach the top.

During their epic feat, Emilia, Kirstie and the team scaled Britain’s highest peak Ben Nevis, as well as Ben Lomond, Beinn Ghlas, Ben Lawers and Ben Chonzie.

Kirstie, who is also a mum to Eva (11) and Alyssa, (10) commented: “We only took up hill climbing last August after a friend suggested we try a few Munros.