MYPAS secures funding to extend counselling service in Midlothian's schools

MYPAS logo.

The charity will provide school counselling in every primary and high school across the whole of Midlothian after securing £750,000 from the local authority.

The service will be available to all children and young people, aged 10 to 18 who live in, or attend education within, the Midlothian area.

This funding is part of the Scottish Government’s 2018 commitment to provide £60 million in extra school counselling services across all of Scotland over four years.

After successful delivery of a nine month long pilot project, this tender success ensures the continuation of high quality Schools Counselling Service provision across Midlothian for at least the next two years and also enables MYPAS to increase existing local school counselling provision by 50 per cent.

MYPAS chief executive Dave Evans expressed what this means: “I am thrilled that MYPAS has won this important tender. It means we can carry on the valuable work we started in developing the Pilot service over the last nine months and build on not only the experience gained but the strong working relationships with our partner agencies.

"This service will continue to dovetail with the wide range of services MYPAS already offers to work towards providing greater access for Midlothian’s young people to improve their health and wellbeing”.

Midlothian Council director Morag Barrow said: “Every young person deserves the right to access free mental health support at their easiest convenience and MYPAS’s highly qualified and highly experienced school-based counsellors can do this.

"Lockdown has affected young people therefore I’m delighted young people of Midlothian will have continued support from MYPAS through school counselling.”

It’s estimated that 10 per cent of children and young people in Scotland have a clinically diagnosable mental health issue.

Nancy Burn, service manager for counselling services in Midlothian said: “It is fantastic that we can continue our schools counselling and actually increase the support available to all young people.”

She added: “It’s really important that every young person can easily access high quality support for their emotional well-being.

"At MYPAS, we’ve succeeded in setting-up and delivering the Midlothian pilot service during a global pandemic, which demonstrates the level of commitment and flexibility that we strive for across all MYPAS services.”