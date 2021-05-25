MYPAS secures multiyear funding for LGBT+ service

MYPAS is able to continue its work to support young LGBT+ people

The organisation will use the award to provide one-to-one support for LGBT+ young people living in East Lothian and Midlothian as well as community based group work.

This successful outcome will mean stability for a much loved and needed service over the next three years – it is currently the only service of its kind in Midlothian and East Lothian.

Chief executive Dave Evans shared what this award means for MYPAS.

He said: "I am delighted that MYPAS has received this award from the National Lottery.

"It allows the organisation to further develop the LGBT+ support available in both East Lothian and Midlothian as well as provide a solid base for enhancing the service over the next three years.

"We are particularly pleased to secure the provision of this service in East Lothian which had been running on a pilot basis since June last year.”

Service manager Paul Hunter added: "MYPAS’ LGBT+ Service is staffed by two highly experienced development w orkers who over the last few years have built up a rapport with young LGBT+ plus across Midlothian and latterly, East Lothian.

"Both staff are highly respected within local LGBT+ communities and champion the rights of young people, strengthening their voice and promoting a strong sense of self.”

The LGBT+ Service is staffed by project de velopment workers Leila Coward and Nicole Walsh.

T hey are delighted the funding was approved, saying: “We are delighted to have three years of funding to co ntinue working with LGBT+ young people across East Lothian and Midlothian.

"Our groups gi ve young people a safe space to celebrate LGBT+ identities and to meet other young people who they can relate to, as well as having a laugh! LGBT+ young people experience disproportionate levels of mental health issues.