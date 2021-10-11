New Community Learning and Development Plan for Midlothian

Midlothian South councillor Jim Muirhead (Labour)

Key areas covered include community engagement, work with young people, adults and families, learning, literacy and numeracy. The plan focuses on the key themes of Covid-19 recovery and engagement; social interaction, health, wellbeing and poverty; pathways to learning, personal development and employment; climate change and outdoor spaces.

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), chairman of the Midlothian Community Planning Board, said: “The emphasis in this plan is on responding to the challenges of the pandemic, and building on the developments that have taken place over the last year in learning, volunteering, and community development."

He added: "Our aim is to support our local communities to thrive and to help our learners, young and old, to develop the skills they need to navigate our changing world.”

The new Community Learning and Development Plan has already been endorsed by Midlothian Community Planning Partnership. More than 500 local people, community groups, staff and volunteers also responded to a consultation on the plan held earlier this year.

It also looks at increasing opportunities for local people to access learning online, with plans to promote digital inclusion and participation.

The council has now agreed to formally submit the Midlothian plan to Education Scotland, the executive agency of the Scottish Government tasked with improving the quality of the education system.