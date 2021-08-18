New community pump track in Gorebridge - a big hit with young people

From left to right in the picture are: Zac Barrett, Tam Finlay of Midlothian’s Land & Countryside service, the Cabinet Member with responsibility for green spaces, Councillor John Hackett, Gorebridge Community Cares Chair Ellen Scott; Pipe Major with Borthwick District Pipe Band Alastair McNeill, who helped mark the opening occasion with some music, Community Development Manager with Gorebridge Community Cares Mhairi Barrett, Harper Ferguson and her mum, Leslieann Bracks.

The council worked with Gorebridge Community Cares on the proposal which was then designed and built by Bendcrete Skateparks.

The cost of the work was £57,000 and has been paid for from housing developers’ contributions.

The pump track – which is a wavy loop of concrete- has been designed to challenge users while remaining accessible for people of all abilities.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for green spaces, Councillor John Hackett (Lab) said: “This is a great example of the council and the local community working together to achieve a shared goal.

"This is an excellent asset for the local area and the track will provide a great environment for young people to enjoy being outdoors in a healthy and fun way.”

Gorebridge Community Cares chairwoman Ellen Scott said: “I am delighted to see this pump track in the Auld Gala field. The children have been waiting with great excitement for it to open.

"Myself and the trustees of Gorebridge Community Cares have been committed to a long-term plan for the park. We have been working with Midlothian Council officer James Kinch for many years now.

"Remembering the derelict piece of land it once was and to see it now makes me feel very glad to be part of this restoration project.

"Of course, ongoing projects are just that – ongoing - so watch this space for the next phase.”

The pump track is the latest improvement at the park.

In 2016, geotechnical works, engineering focussed on soil and rock behaviour, were carried out at the then derelict site to make a fit-for-purpose green space for local people.

In 2018, the council built a path and fencing and planted trees and an orchard. The park now also boasts a children’s play area.

Gorebridge Community Cares asked local people what other facilities they wanted and a pump track was agreed as the next priority.