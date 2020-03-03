New facility to be called Danderhall Community Hub

The name Danderhall Community Hub has come out top in the council’s survey to choose a name for the new community facilities.

A total of 394 people filled in a short survey, which asked respondents to choose one of four names.

A total of 249 people (63.2 per cent) of the votes were cast for Danderhall Community Hub, 89 people (22.59 per cent) liked the Danderhall Centre best, while 47 (11.93 per cent) of voters plumped for Danderhall Community Learning Centre. Danderhall Learning Community got 2.28 per cent of the votes.

The primary school within the building will still be called Danderhall Primary.

As well as a new primary school and early learning centre, the new £16.78 million build will have a library, leisure centre, cafe and sports pitches.

The building, on the site of the existing primary school, is planned to open in the autumn of 2020.