New fund to help Midlothian businesses recover and grow

Stock photo by John Devlin 11/05/2021.

The Recover to Grow Fund is aimed at helping businesses with projects that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic, particularly those with a ‘green’ or digital theme.

Businesses that continue to operate on a restricted basis, such as soft play, hospitality (including the hospitality supply chain), travel agents, and independent retailers can also apply, as can community groups delivering events and sporting activities that continue to be affected by the coronavirus restrictions. To find out more and to apply, visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/business-support.