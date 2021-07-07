New fund to help Midlothian businesses recover and grow
A new fund has been launched to support Midlothian businesses with continuing financial pressures, which limit their ability to adopt new ways of working.
The Recover to Grow Fund is aimed at helping businesses with projects that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic, particularly those with a ‘green’ or digital theme.
Businesses that continue to operate on a restricted basis, such as soft play, hospitality (including the hospitality supply chain), travel agents, and independent retailers can also apply, as can community groups delivering events and sporting activities that continue to be affected by the coronavirus restrictions. To find out more and to apply, visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/business-support.
The new fund is supported by Scottish Government Discretionary Funding, along with a Midlothian Council contribution. It is available on a “first come, first served” basis, and is open until July 26.