New Holyrood poverty funding to benefit Midlothian groups

Midlothian community groups are set to benefit from new Scottish Government funding to tackle poverty and inequality.

Around 250 community groups, social enterprises and charities across Scotland will receive a share of £11.5 million in 2019-20 through the Scottish Government’s Investing in Communities Fund.

Projects in Midlothian such as This is ME will be supported with the new funding.

Further funding each year, over the next two years, will allow recipient groups to create longer-term plans and this, in turn, will help Midlothian’s most disadvantaged residents.

Midlothian North SNP MSP Colin Beattie said: “It is incumbent upon all of us to challenge inequality wherever it rears its head. This new fund will promote community-led solutions to try and get the best possible outcomes for Midlothian’s most vulnerable people.

“The flexible, multi-year structure of the funding is geared towards sustainability. It will give these initiatives confidence that they will have resources they need to succeed.

“It is the tireless dedication and compassion of all the local volunteers that allows these projects to exist.

“I am confident that this funding will allow these projects to flourish.”