New Midlothian MP’s New Year message

Newly elected Midlothian MP Owen Thompson has delivered his New Year message for 2020, vowing to fight for the county at Westminster.

Mr Thompson (SNP) won back the Midlothian seat in December, the seat he had previously held from 2015-17.

He said: “With Christmas almost upon us again, it has certainly been a year of uncertain times, including an unexpected General Election and the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

“In the coming weeks and months ahead, I will endeavour to keep you updated on the goings on in Westminster, and to keep fighting ensuring Midlothian’s interests are fully represented and at the heart of all matters.

“In the spirit of the season, I would just like to take the opportunity to thank the wide variety of people who live and work in Midlothian.

“From all of those who volunteer, to all those that they help, from large businesses to the myriad of small business owners across Midlothian, and to all those who organise and take part in local community events, your compassion and hard work is immeasurable.”

Mr Thompson called on local people to watch out for others in our communities.

He said: “Christmas is undoubtedly a special time for most but it can also be a sad time for many who are feeling lonely or isolated.

“With Westminster austerity continuing to bite, it’s important to spare a thought to those in our local communities who may need a helping hand during this festive period, and to reach out if we can to our friends and neighbours.

“A smile, a good morning, a cup of tea, or a listening ear can do so much to combat loneliness and isolation, and can bring us together in the best of ways.”

Ending his New Year message for 2020, Mr Thompson told the Advertiser: “Finally, to those in our emergency services who work to keep us safe, to those who sacrifice their own time with loved ones to care for others, and especially to those who worked over Christmas and were unable to spend time with their families and loved ones, I would like to say a special thank you; we are extremely grateful.

“There are big political challenges and choices ahead of us all as we consider our future and make our New Year’s resolutions and we should remember the importance of small acts of kindness, oak trees after all grow from small acorns.

“I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

“All the very best for 2020.”